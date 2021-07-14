Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$49,171.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,527,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$41,425,087.45.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Matters alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total transaction of C$67,236.05.

On Monday, July 5th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total transaction of C$52,908.90.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total transaction of C$53,974.50.

On Friday, June 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.99, for a total transaction of C$53,974.50.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$53,807.10.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.94, for a total transaction of C$53,807.10.

On Monday, June 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.89, for a total transaction of C$53,658.60.

On Friday, June 18th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.79, for a total transaction of C$53,379.60.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total transaction of C$53,058.60.

On Monday, June 14th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.61, for a total transaction of C$52,824.90.

TSE:REAL traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.00. The company had a trading volume of 217,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,290. Real Matters Inc. has a 52-week low of C$13.87 and a 52-week high of C$33.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.95. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

REAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.90.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.