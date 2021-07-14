Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Position Decreased by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 38.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,845 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of RL stock opened at $114.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. Ralph Lauren Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $776,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.71.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.