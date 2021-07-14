Rally (RLY) Price Tops $0.54

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 23.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. During the last week, Rally has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a market cap of $111.22 million and $9.15 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001675 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00117255 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00154719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,606.80 or 1.00337059 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.36 or 0.00936567 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 204,365,661 coins. Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Buying and Selling Rally

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

