RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADCOM LTD. designs, manufactures, markets and supports innovative, high performance internetworking test and analysis equipment for data communications networks. Their products are used in the development and manufacturing of network equipment, the installation of networks, and the ongoing maintenance of operational networks. (Press Release) “

Get RADCOM alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.44 million, a PE ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.07. RADCOM has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in RADCOM during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 2,032.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $736,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of RADCOM by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 4th quarter valued at $2,041,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). The company provides RADCOM ACE comprise RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, fully virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RADCOM (RDCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.