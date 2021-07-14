Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) to post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.23. Rackspace Technology posted earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.96.

In other Rackspace Technology news, CTO Tolga Tarhan sold 30,705 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $559,752.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 76,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares valued at $1,165,229. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $228,720,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $39,434,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 966.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,629,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,101 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at $38,208,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1,364.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,566,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,577 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXT opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.34. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

