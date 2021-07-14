Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Shares Sold by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 383,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,700 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned 0.41% of Quotient Technology worth $6,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUOT. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quotient Technology by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE QUOT opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.91 and a 52-week high of $17.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quotient Technology news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,624,933 shares in the company, valued at $39,004,279.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $128,867.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,004 shares in the company, valued at $737,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,535 shares of company stock worth $670,231 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

