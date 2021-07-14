Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on July 19th (OTCMKTS:GMBTU)

Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital’s (OTCMKTS:GMBTU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 19th. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 20th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS GMBTU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMBTU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Queen’s Gambit Growth Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000.

Queen's Gambit Growth Capital, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

