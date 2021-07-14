Quantitative Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,609 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 499.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 169,775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 141.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 35,612 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,035,000 after buying an additional 1,086,571 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the first quarter worth approximately $4,761,000. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.43.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,712 shares of company stock valued at $534,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

