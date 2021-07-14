Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $318,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 51,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.14.

EW stock opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $109.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,022,346.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,565.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,362 shares of company stock worth $18,672,161. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

