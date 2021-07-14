Quantitative Investment Management LLC Sells 2,777 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWP opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a twelve month low of $20.68 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.68.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

