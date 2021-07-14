Quantitative Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 47.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 15,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STLD opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.96. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares in the company, valued at $62,125,417.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,334,075.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock valued at $18,528,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STLD. Bank of America raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

