Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,617 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Graco in the first quarter valued at $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Graco by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Graco by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 527,502 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

GGG opened at $77.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.97 and a twelve month high of $79.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $1,486,833.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 194,105 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,914. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.