Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,143 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,375,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.20.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN opened at $642.40 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.63 and a 52 week high of $647.83. The stock has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $596.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

