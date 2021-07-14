Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 54.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Repligen by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $200.85 on Wednesday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $120.12 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 138.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.13.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. Repligen had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.25.

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.29, for a total transaction of $122,325.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,555 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,580.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,158. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

