Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Quadrise Fuels International plc (LON:QFI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3.60 ($0.05). Quadrise Fuels International shares last traded at GBX 3.37 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,440,860 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

The company has a market cap of £47.41 million and a P/E ratio of -6.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

