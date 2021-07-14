Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.61% of USA Truck at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USAK. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Truck by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,578 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in USA Truck by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 156,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 57,285 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of USA Truck by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in USA Truck by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ USAK opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $133.60 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 2.21. USA Truck, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $158.51 million during the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 14.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers truckload motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and rail intermodal services.

