Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,350 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of eXp World during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eXp World by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.84, for a total transaction of $1,393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $526,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,836,800. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

EXPI stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.60 and a beta of 2.84. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.80.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. eXp World had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

