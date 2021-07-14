Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 82,096 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 72.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,096 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 294.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

CARR opened at $49.23 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

