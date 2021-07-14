Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 43,286 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 81.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,180 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 43,286 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 376.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,908 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 45,511 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $118,920,000 after buying an additional 29,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $118.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.76. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $91.71 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

