Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 10,978 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 26.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,978 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after acquiring an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,009,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,539,000 after buying an additional 600,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $9,952,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.30.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $37.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.24. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

