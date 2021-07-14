Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases Shares of 8,453 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAFM opened at $181.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $195.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.14.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

