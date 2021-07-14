Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.53%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

