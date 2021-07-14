Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.39 Million Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 129.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $777,480,000 after buying an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,237,000 after purchasing an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after purchasing an additional 804,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 31.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,843,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,805,000 after purchasing an additional 444,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

LW opened at $77.96 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities analysts have commented on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

