Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $1.01 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,320 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares in the company, valued at $22,283,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,868,698.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last ninety days. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.44 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 28.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 49.18%.

FHN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.85.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.