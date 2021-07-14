Quadrature Capital Ltd Grows Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 286.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,535 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of -0.29. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.07.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.