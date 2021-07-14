Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 3,705 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

NYSE:SLG opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.66.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 25.79%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

