Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 52,437 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,437 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.