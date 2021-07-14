Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 18,580 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 87.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,580 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.65. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

