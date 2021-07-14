Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Constellation Brands, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Constellation Brands in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ FY2024 earnings at $13.25 EPS.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

STZ has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.43.

STZ stock opened at $225.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.59. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $365,957,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $73,700,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $64,317,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,988,000 after buying an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

