Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Repro Med Systems, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Repro Med Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KRMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Repro Med Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. Repro Med Systems has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.00 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRMD. Horton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repro Med Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,426,000 after buying an additional 32,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,673,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 82,562 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 496,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 153,105 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Repro Med Systems by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 415,957 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James M. Beck sold 21,275 shares of Repro Med Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $98,503.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.