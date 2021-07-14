Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Webster Financial Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.20.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.55.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $300.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Webster Financial by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 408,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 52,323 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Webster Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 67,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 10,061 shares during the period. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

