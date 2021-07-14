Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$128.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$128.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$131.67.

TRI opened at C$126.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$91.03 and a 52 week high of C$127.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$119.26.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.95 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

