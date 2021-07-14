Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Raised by Seaport Res Ptn

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lazard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.24 million. Lazard had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 53.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lazard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of LAZ opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.04. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Lazard has a 1-year low of $27.47 and a 1-year high of $48.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lazard during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

