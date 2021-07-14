Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

CBOE has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.87.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $116.36 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $122.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.23. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,845,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,870,000 after buying an additional 150,739 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 846,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,572,000 after buying an additional 216,845 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,110,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

