Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $17.96 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,753,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 222.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,928.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.77%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

