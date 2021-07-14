Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 5,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $179,105.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 34.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $595,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

