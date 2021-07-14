Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Lifted by William Blair

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.39) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($3.82). William Blair also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.54) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($13.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.64) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($7.33) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $121.05 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $57.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.14.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the first quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 200,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,178,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 158,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth about $6,835,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

