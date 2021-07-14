Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Increased by Analyst

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APAM. decreased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.69. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.71%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe purchased 98,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

