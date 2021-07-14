Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Issued By Piper Sandler

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Love anticipates that the investment management company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TPVG. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $500.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.89. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $16.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.41.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 57.89% and a return on equity of 11.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.72%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

