Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,913 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $24,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.81.

FIVE stock opened at $188.50 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total transaction of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

