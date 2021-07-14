Putnam Investments LLC Has $28.63 Million Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,346 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $28,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,957,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,700,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,343,000 after acquiring an additional 230,276 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,980,000 after acquiring an additional 219,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after acquiring an additional 219,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.43.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total transaction of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ opened at $225.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.61. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $233.59. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

