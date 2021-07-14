Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Anthem worth $52,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Anthem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anthem by 3.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anthem by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Anthem from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $407.95.

ANTM stock opened at $398.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.