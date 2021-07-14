PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Trading Down 5.3%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s stock price dropped 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.15. Approximately 7,146 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,068,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCT shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.05.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.26). As a group, analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, insider Melissa Westerman acquired 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,000.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCT. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

