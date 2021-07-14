Pundi X (NPXS) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 13th. Pundi X has a total market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00050934 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $266.50 or 0.00820284 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Pundi X Coin Profile

NPXS is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

