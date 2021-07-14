Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 234.8% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

PUMSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. Puma has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

