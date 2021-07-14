Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 98.4% from the June 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,263,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PUGE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 27,498,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,336,430. Puget Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Puget Technologies Company Profile

Puget Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development and sale of personal 3D printers. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida. Puget Technologies, Inc is a subsidiary of Qest Consulting Group, Inc

