Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 44,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TNL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $823,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $486,006. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TNL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE:TNL opened at $56.78 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.78 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 1.93.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

