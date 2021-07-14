Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Vista Outdoor worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $40.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,090.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock valued at $885,785 in the last quarter. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

