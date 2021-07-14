Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 2,818 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,113 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7,393.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 820,446 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $46,118,000 after buying an additional 809,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $43,891,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 951,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $72,449,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 900,190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,600,000 after buying an additional 439,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $86.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.91.

Shares of DKS opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.58. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $102.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 4,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $437,679.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $3,225,943.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,292,403.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,413 shares of company stock valued at $15,700,144. 30.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

