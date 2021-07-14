Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total transaction of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,672,141.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLF opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

